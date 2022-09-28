 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to lose millions if he ‘dampens down’ memoir content

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry could end up only receiving half of the amount he decided to receive for his much-anticipated memoir if the Duke makes changes in the content of the book.

During his appearance on the Australian TV show Sunshine, royal expert Robert Jobson said: “I don't know if he can dampen it down because if does then the amount of money he's been paid the publishers might turn around and say, we don't want to pay you the rest.”

“As it's an autobiography and we know it's been penned by somebody else but the fact is he's got to own every word, hasn't he?

"The narrative, whatever way you look at it, if people disagree then you've got a problem because it's going to be down as the narrative for William and his father,” the expert continued.

Robert further added: “He's not even done a Diana, Her True Story because she could say it was written by Andrew Morton. This was written by him.”

Meanwhile, it was speculated that the royal family might have reconciliation talks with the Sussexes after Queen’s death.

Robert, however, said that the potential talks “have thrown a spanner in the works” making the Duke rethink other stories to include in the book.

More From Entertainment:

'Anti- racist' Prince Harry got in trouble for 'Paki' remark on Asian officer

'Anti- racist' Prince Harry got in trouble for 'Paki' remark on Asian officer
Meghan Markle likely to reunite with royal family in November?

Meghan Markle likely to reunite with royal family in November?
Britney Spears anger issues worries hubby Sam Asghari: ‘Getting worse’

Britney Spears anger issues worries hubby Sam Asghari: ‘Getting worse’
David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for pop classic ‘Starman’ sell for over £200,000

David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for pop classic ‘Starman’ sell for over £200,000
Queen funeral’s dress code is strict: Mike Tindall responds to medal backlash

Queen funeral’s dress code is strict: Mike Tindall responds to medal backlash
Meghan Markle warned Archie will be 'spoilt brat' due to distance from blood

Meghan Markle warned Archie will be 'spoilt brat' due to distance from blood
Princess Beatrice bags royal role under King Charles amid Andrew's scandal

Princess Beatrice bags royal role under King Charles amid Andrew's scandal
King Charles likely to embarrass Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles likely to embarrass Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all