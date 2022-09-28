 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Trainor blasts nurses for squaring blame on her amid baby in NICU

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Meghan Trainor blasts nurses for squaring blame on her amid baby in NICU
Meghan Trainor blasts nurses for squaring blame on her amid baby in NICU

Meghan Trainor was livid when nurses opined her antidepressants led her baby to be in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

During a recent interview with Romper, the Me Too singer recounts her son Riley was in the NICU because he could not wake up to feed.

Meanwhile, some of the nurses of the hospital square blame on the Grammy-winner for her intake of antidepressants.

"They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn't affect him," she added.

"It was really (expletive). They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn't wake up," she said.

"They said, 'It's really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.' I'd be like 'Really? Can't you just zap him and get him up?'"

Previously, Trainor revealed a panic attack she experienced on live television in 2016. The 28-year-old was a victim of depression, anxiety, and panic disorder.

"I'm not ashamed to say I'm on antidepressants. That medicine saved me, saved my life, saved my career. I'm back better than ever," she said. "I'm in the best place of my life."

More From Entertainment:

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?
King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?

King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?
Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'

Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'
‘That ‘90s Show’: Mila Kunis ‘super nervous’ shooting with husband Ashton Kutcher

‘That ‘90s Show’: Mila Kunis ‘super nervous’ shooting with husband Ashton Kutcher

Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’

Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’
AR Rahman detests the 'remake culture' of songs

AR Rahman detests the 'remake culture' of songs
Victoria Beckham sparks split rumours as she removes David Beckham tattoo

Victoria Beckham sparks split rumours as she removes David Beckham tattoo
'Hot Stove League' star Namkoong Min all set to tie knot with his 'longtime girl friend'

'Hot Stove League' star Namkoong Min all set to tie knot with his 'longtime girl friend'
King Charles may honour Meghan Markle after ‘one-on-one’ meeting request?

King Charles may honour Meghan Markle after ‘one-on-one’ meeting request?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s body language analyzed: ‘No love here’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s body language analyzed: ‘No love here’
Creator of 'Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight talks on the return of the show with new creative team

Creator of 'Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight talks on the return of the show with new creative team
Shakira appears to slam Gerard Pique in song amid cheating rumours

Shakira appears to slam Gerard Pique in song amid cheating rumours

Latest

view all