Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘seem distant’: ‘No more hand holding’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started growing distant from each other and experts warn about there being ‘trouble in paradise’.



Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, issued this statement.

He referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language during the Queen’s funeral and pointed towards there being a ‘clear distance’ between the couple.

Especially the moment when both enter the Rolls Royce and shift towards opposite sides of the car.

“Meghan enters the car. Harry gets into the car. He’s quite close to Meghan; he’s about to cross his leg and he pauses that action. He’s about to cross his leg but he doesn’t,” Mr Rosas explains.

“He sits on his seat farther away from Meghan. And she does the same. They are quite close, intimate space, and by the time the door is shut, Harry slides to his side and Meghan is sliding to hers. They distanced themselves from each other.”

During the course of the his revelations on his personal YouTube account, he also added, “They don’t stay in their places, they get away from each other. No hand holding now.”