Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Shakira appears to slam Gerard Pique in song amid cheating rumours

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Shakira seemingly lashed out at former partner Gerard Pique in song Te Felicito amid rumours that the footballer cheated on the singer.

The Waka Waka hit-maker appeared to throw shade in her song which translate to I Congratulate You as noted by The Sun.

The Columbian singer croons in the song (translation), “To make you whole / I broke myself in pieces / I was warned, but I didn't take heed / Don't tell me you're sorry / I know you well and I know you're lying.”

Discussing the lyrics of the track in her recent interview with Elle Magazine, Shakira was asked, “Is that the feeling that you had that you kind of had to give a part of yourself during that relationship, which perhaps was hard to get back?”

“I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make,” the pop star replied.

“When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel,” Shakira added.

The singer and the Barcelona star announced their separation in June 2022 without disclosing the reason behind the shocking split.

However, several outlets reported at the time that Pique allegedly cheated on the singer but the allegations were never confirmed.

Two months after their breakup, the sports star made his first public appearance with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.


