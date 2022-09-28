 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix’s ‘Dahmer: Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ bags major ratings boost

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Netflix’s ‘Dahmer: Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ bags major ratings boost
Netflix’s ‘Dahmer: Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ bags major ratings boost

Netflix series Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has achieved record viewership with a total of 196.2 million people tuning to the streaming giant.

The limited series has beaten shows such as Inventing Anna, which opened with 195.97M viewers, and the third season of You, which scored 179M as reported by DEADLINE.

The opening ratings of the show, since its launch, has put it in the very top tier of Netflix hits.

Only Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, season four of the Stranger Things and season two of Bridgerton have beaten it.

American Horror Story’s actor Evan Peters played the role of a notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the ten-part series.

The series is told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims and dives deeply into the police incompetence that allowed the native to go on a multiyear killing spree.

The series is a reenactment of the true instances in which Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go.

More From Entertainment:

A$AP Rocky taken on baby duties as Rihanna gets ready for Super Bowl Halftime show

A$AP Rocky taken on baby duties as Rihanna gets ready for Super Bowl Halftime show
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to normal life as royal mourning period ends

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to normal life as royal mourning period ends
Harry, Meghan 'major snub' on royal website: 'distinction needs to be made'

Harry, Meghan 'major snub' on royal website: 'distinction needs to be made'
Lilibet and Archie's royal status described in Letters Patent

Lilibet and Archie's royal status described in Letters Patent
Queen's death 'brought Royal Family close overnight': Mike Tindall

Queen's death 'brought Royal Family close overnight': Mike Tindall
Shakira may go to jail for eight years: Report

Shakira may go to jail for eight years: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pictured with convicted former Met Police officer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pictured with convicted former Met Police officer
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi channelled THIS Disney couple during their outing

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi channelled THIS Disney couple during their outing
Not 'Breaking Bad', 'The Sopranos' earns top spot on 100 Greatest TV Shows

Not 'Breaking Bad', 'The Sopranos' earns top spot on 100 Greatest TV Shows
Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?
King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?

King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?
Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'

Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'

Latest

view all