Darius Campbell Danesh's brothers share emotional memories about late brother

A time for reflection. Darius Campbell Danesh's brothers Aria and Cyrus shared emotional memories about their late brother, calling him a 'supernova star' as they spoke for the first time about him since his death.



The siblings have shared new family pictures of themselves with the Colourblind singer and their parents after his shocking death on August 11 aged 41 in a Minnesota room booked by Gerard Butler's girlfriend Morgan Brown.

In the moving post which appeared on Aria's Instagram page, they wrote: 'Brother, We will miss you so much.

You were a supernova star, shining light, and love to so many. It was the greatest privilege to be your brother for all these years.

'While your earthly presence has passed, your spirit will forever be with us. We will celebrate and love you, always. Until we meet again, Aria & Cyrus.'

The family asked for privacy after releasing a statement earlier this month through an official release about Darius's shock death.

They said that the Pop Idol star, who died on the twentieth anniversary of his number one single Colourblind, died from 'inhalation of chloroethane', confirmed by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

The death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner.

Following the new post on Instagram Darius's ex-wife, Species actress Natasha Henstridge wrote: 'My heart is forever with him….I love you all dearly.'

Darius's ex-girlfriend Claire Caudwell, who was previously married to billionaire Phones 4u founder John Caudwell also wrote: 'My heart has not stopped hurting since we lost our great love, D. Sending love to you guys and Avril and Boothe.