Emily Ratajkowski diverting attention from divorce by hanging out with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt are excited to see what future holds for them while they hang out as friends.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Bullet Train star and the model's relationship is “in the very early stages” right now.

“But they like each other and are excited to see where things go,” the source added of the couple.

Another source told E! News that Ratajkowski is trying to divert attention from her recent divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard by enjoying Pitt’s company.

"Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company," the source told the outlet. "She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce.”

“Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly,” the outlet shared.

However, an eyewitness said that duo enjoyed a dinner at NYC's Pearl Oyster Bar and that it "looked like a date."