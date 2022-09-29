 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 29 2022
Web Desk

Will there be K-drama series season 2 to Netflix's 'Sweet Home' ?

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Will there be K-drama series season 2 to Netflixs Sweet Home ?
Will there be K-drama series season 2 to Netflix's 'Sweet Home' ?

Netflix's popular horror K-drama series Sweet Home season 2 is no longer expected to release before 2023.

Sweet Home Season 2 is not on the Netflix list of movies and TV series arriving in October 2022, thus it's likely that the second season won't arrive before 2023.

According to a statement from Netflix, "In these additional seasons, Sweet Home will take on a larger scale with an expanded storyline and cast."

On June 15, the streaming giant officially announced that the popular series Sweet Home will return with two new seasons.

Sweet Home is the first ever Netflix original series who sits at No. 3 on Top list of series in United states.

The first season of the series premiered worldwide on Netflix December 18, 2020.

The simultaneous production of Seasons 2 and 3 was only recently confirmed.

