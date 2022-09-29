 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III to follow Danish Queen stripping grandkids of royal titles?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

King Charles III may follow in the footsteps of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II who has stripped four of her grandchildren of royal titles.

Queen Margrethe recently made headlines with the announcement that her youngest son, Prince Joachim will not be able to use the titles of prince or princess.

Prince Joachim will neither have the status of His/Her Royal Highness.

The Danish monarch’s move has sparked speculations that Britain’s 73-year-old King will make similar changes in the UK.

As reported by Now To Love, there “have long been rumours that Charles envisions a more ‘slimmed down’ monarchy for his reign” and that the new monarch may “cut down the number of senior working royals.”

Amidst the reports, Prince Andrew could be the first royal to see his official role getting reduced.

Meanwhile, the royal website recently moved Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s profiles to the bottom of the page.

