'Berlin': Everything we know about 'Money Heist' spin-off

Netflix's show Berlin is making all the right noises as the upcoming show is expected to smash the Money Heist records with most of the cast finalized.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Spanish show starter Pedro Alonso, who essayed the role of a hedonistic, clever thief named Andrés de Fonollosa, or Berlin, in the original series, will reprise his character in the prequel series, which depicts the high-octane heists done before the robbery in the original series.



Beside him, Michelle Jenner plays Keila, excellent in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa essays the philanthropic professor and Berlin's intimate; Begoña Vargas plays Cameron, a kamikaze who has nothing to fear; Berlin's trusted aide; while Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the determined man of action.

Creator Álex Pina explained the series, "It's a trip through the golden age of the character when he robbed around Europe crazy in love," the filmmaker added.

Essentially, it's a series full of white-collar crimes, tension, travel, romance, and, most interestingly, a sense of humor. "That's the most surprising, the comedy. You're going to make people laugh a lot."

Money Heist's prequel Berlin is scheduled to start shooting in Paris on Oct 3.