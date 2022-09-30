 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

'Berlin': Everything we know about 'Money Heist' spin-off

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Berlin: Everything we know about Money Heist spin-off
'Berlin': Everything we know about 'Money Heist' spin-off 

Netflix's show Berlin is making all the right noises as the upcoming show is expected to smash the Money Heist records with most of the cast finalized.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Spanish show starter Pedro Alonso, who essayed the role of a hedonistic, clever thief named Andrés de Fonollosa, or Berlin, in the original series, will reprise his character in the prequel series, which depicts the high-octane heists done before the robbery in the original series.

Beside him, Michelle Jenner plays Keila, excellent in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa essays the philanthropic professor and Berlin's intimate; Begoña Vargas plays Cameron, a kamikaze who has nothing to fear; Berlin's trusted aide; while Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the determined man of action.

Creator Álex Pina explained the series, "It's a trip through the golden age of the character when he robbed around Europe crazy in love," the filmmaker added.

Essentially, it's a series full of white-collar crimes, tension, travel, romance, and, most interestingly, a sense of humor. "That's the most surprising, the comedy. You're going to make people laugh a lot."

Money Heist's prequel Berlin is scheduled to start shooting in Paris on Oct 3.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit

King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit
Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?

Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?
Prince Nikolai ‘very confused’ as Danish Queen strips him of royal title

Prince Nikolai ‘very confused’ as Danish Queen strips him of royal title
Angelina Jolie praises ‘brave’ women of Iran amid widespread protests

Angelina Jolie praises ‘brave’ women of Iran amid widespread protests
Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to battle ‘hate’ in visit to Poland

Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to battle ‘hate’ in visit to Poland
King Charles receives disappointing news

King Charles receives disappointing news
Top 10 must-watch trending TV shows & movies on Netflix

Top 10 must-watch trending TV shows & movies on Netflix
Camilla fed up of Meghan Markle 'endless trouble', branded her 'that minx'

Camilla fed up of Meghan Markle 'endless trouble', branded her 'that minx'
Jennifer Aniston wows fans in grey knit sweater and jeans on sets of ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston wows fans in grey knit sweater and jeans on sets of ‘The Morning Show’
King Charles III coins unveiled by The Royal Mint: Photo

King Charles III coins unveiled by The Royal Mint: Photo
Selena Gomez cryptic reply to Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber split: 'Words matter'

Selena Gomez cryptic reply to Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber split: 'Words matter'

Latest

view all