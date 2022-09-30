 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

'Peaky Blinders' screenwriter spills 'major beans' about upcoming film

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Peaky Blinders screenwriter spills major beans about upcoming film
'Peaky Blinders' screenwriter spills 'major beans' about upcoming film

The writer on the film adaptation of crime drama Peaky Blinders confirms the movie, as he shares the good news about the script with the fans.

The British screenwriter Steven Knight first announced the film adaptation of the crime drama last year in October and the movie is most likely to hit the screens sometime in 2024.

According to the announcement made by Steven, the Shelby family would be seen on the silver screen after Season 6 of Peaky Blinders, with a reprised role of the main protagonist Thomas Shelby.

Steven also mentioned that the elder brother of Thomas Shelby in the drama will return back in the movie.

While the main plot of the film is still top-secret, the writer has dropped some exciting hints about the plotline.

"I've had this in mind for quite a while now, a story with the Peakys during the Second World War and I've picked up three true stories that I'm integrating into the film," he told RadioTimes, "I'm always interested because, with the Second World War, there was so much going on and so much death and destruction, that lots of things happened that didn't really make it into the history books. So it's those things I'm focusing on."

The Peaky Blinders movie will be shot in the studio and at the location in Digbeth and Small Health Birmingham.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut
King Charles III’s coronation: Britain to bear ceremony expenses amid financial unrest

King Charles III’s coronation: Britain to bear ceremony expenses amid financial unrest

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance gets approval of Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance gets approval of Yolanda Hadid
‘Outsider’ Prince Harry ‘swapped positions’ with Queen Consort Camilla

‘Outsider’ Prince Harry ‘swapped positions’ with Queen Consort Camilla
King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit

King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit
Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?

Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?
Prince Nikolai ‘very confused’ as Danish Queen strips him of royal title

Prince Nikolai ‘very confused’ as Danish Queen strips him of royal title
Netflix’s 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' receives critic backlash

Netflix’s 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' receives critic backlash
Meghan Markle branded 'stupid' for making Camilla feel 'boring': 'Buffer is gone'

Meghan Markle branded 'stupid' for making Camilla feel 'boring': 'Buffer is gone'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles coronation invitation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles coronation invitation

Latest

view all