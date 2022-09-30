'Peaky Blinders' screenwriter spills 'major beans' about upcoming film

The writer on the film adaptation of crime drama Peaky Blinders confirms the movie, as he shares the good news about the script with the fans.

The British screenwriter Steven Knight first announced the film adaptation of the crime drama last year in October and the movie is most likely to hit the screens sometime in 2024.

According to the announcement made by Steven, the Shelby family would be seen on the silver screen after Season 6 of Peaky Blinders, with a reprised role of the main protagonist Thomas Shelby.

Steven also mentioned that the elder brother of Thomas Shelby in the drama will return back in the movie.

While the main plot of the film is still top-secret, the writer has dropped some exciting hints about the plotline.

"I've had this in mind for quite a while now, a story with the Peakys during the Second World War and I've picked up three true stories that I'm integrating into the film," he told RadioTimes, "I'm always interested because, with the Second World War, there was so much going on and so much death and destruction, that lots of things happened that didn't really make it into the history books. So it's those things I'm focusing on."

The Peaky Blinders movie will be shot in the studio and at the location in Digbeth and Small Health Birmingham.