 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Top 10 must-watch rending TV shows & movies on Netflix

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Top 10 must-watch rending TV shows & movies on Netflix
Top 10 must-watch rending TV shows & movies on Netflix

Netflix has a collection of shows in every genre for its followers, and here is a complete list of every movie and TV show currently trending on the platform.

The full list includes;

TV Shows:

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández
  • Dynasty
  • Cobra Kai
  • In the Dark
  • Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
  • Fate: The Winx Saga
  • CoComelon
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

Movies:

  • Blonde
  • Lou
  • A Jazzman's Blues
  • Elysium
  • The Munsters
  • Father Stu
  • Do Revenge
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Sing 2
  • Minions and More Volume 1

Kids:

  • Despicable Me 2
  • CoComelon
  • Sing
  • Minions and More Volume 1
  • Danger Force
  • Despicable Me
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
  • Go Dog Go
  • Henry Danger
  • Junior Baking Show

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston wows fans in grey knit sweater and jeans on sets of ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston wows fans in grey knit sweater and jeans on sets of ‘The Morning Show’
King Charles III coins unveiled by The Royal Mint: Photo

King Charles III coins unveiled by The Royal Mint: Photo
Selena Gomez cryptic reply to Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber split: 'Words matter'

Selena Gomez cryptic reply to Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber split: 'Words matter'
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years

Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Victoria Beckham urging Brooklyn, Nicola to play 'united front' to save face in Paris

Victoria Beckham urging Brooklyn, Nicola to play 'united front' to save face in Paris
Dua Lipa dinner date with Trevor Noah filled with 'long embraces'

Dua Lipa dinner date with Trevor Noah filled with 'long embraces'

Khloe Kardashian brain shows 'emotional trauma' after Tristan heartbreak

Khloe Kardashian brain shows 'emotional trauma' after Tristan heartbreak
No room for Queen Elizabeth's statue at Trafalgar Square

No room for Queen Elizabeth's statue at Trafalgar Square
What will feature in King Charles coronation ceremony?

What will feature in King Charles coronation ceremony?

UK's Royal Mint reveals coin portrait of King Charles III

UK's Royal Mint reveals coin portrait of King Charles III
Photo of official registration of Queen Elizabeth's passing released

Photo of official registration of Queen Elizabeth's passing released

Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenner's photo

Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenner's photo

Latest

view all