Top 10 must-watch rending TV shows & movies on Netflix

Netflix has a collection of shows in every genre for its followers, and here is a complete list of every movie and TV show currently trending on the platform.
The full list includes;
TV Shows:
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández
- Dynasty
- Cobra Kai
- In the Dark
- Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- CoComelon
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
Movies:
- Blonde
- Lou
- A Jazzman's Blues
- Elysium
- The Munsters
- Father Stu
- Do Revenge
- Despicable Me 2
- Sing 2
- Minions and More Volume 1
Kids:
- Sing
- Danger Force
- Despicable Me
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
- Go Dog Go
- Henry Danger
- Junior Baking Show