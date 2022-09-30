Angelina Jolie praises ‘brave’ women of Iran amid widespread protests

Angelina Jolie has addressed the ongoing protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian turned to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of protests in the country following Amini’s death, which has sparked a global debate on ‘freedom for women’ in Iran.

Jolie penned a moving tribute to the ‘brave’ women of the country and wrote, “Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran.”





She wrote to her 13.7 million followers, “All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranians like her.”

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats,” the Eternals actress said.

Jolie concluded her note saying, “To the women of Iran, we see you.”

The final image in her post featured text that read, “Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night. They started in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.”

“Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors with brutal force, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed.”