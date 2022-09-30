 
Meghan Markle branded 'stupid' for making Camilla feel 'boring': 'Buffer is gone'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told to watch out for trouble now that Queen Elizabeth II is dead.

Journalist Daisy Cousens tells Sky News the Sussexes have lost their 'buffer' after the death of Her Majesty.

She said: "A new book by royal biographer Angela Levin claims Meghan snubbed Queen consort Camilla's offers of friendship and advice and appeared bored and disinterested by her.

"A stupid move by Meghan because if any of the royals know how to get the people on side after being an object of public loathing it's the Queen consort.

"Her late majesty the Queen likely was the buffer between Meghan, Harry, and the rest of the royals who are no doubt quietly seething.

"Without the Queen's steady leadership keeping the skies as clear as possible it may be that a giant storm is about to break."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son, Charles, has now acceded the throne.

