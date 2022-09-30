 
Friday Sep 30 2022
Netflix’s 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' receives critic backlash

Friday Sep 30, 2022

While Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became the talk of the town, it's begun receiving severe criticism from the audience.

The new crime series features the real-life story of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed young boys and men, particularly of black and brown descent.

In light of this, and because of its sensitive plotline, it received mixed reviews from critics. While Vanity and Variety gave more negative reviews, Vulture and The Hollywood Reporter gave it a more positive angle.

The victims’ families also had different reactions to it, many of them, claiming that the show retraumatized them.

One of the most prominent ones was Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, who was one of Dahmer’s victims.

According to Yahoo, she wrote a statement for Insider in which she explained how she watched just a small part of the show and was ‘bothered.’

This statement was recreated and added in the show without her consent to create a dramatic effect, which was not appreciated by her.

She wrote, “I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.” Isbell added, “But I’m not money hungry, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid.”

Reviews aside, the show has still made it into Netflix’s top 10 in 92 countries, garnering a number of views worldwide.

