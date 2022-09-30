Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘taking the lead’ over King Charles III

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s success during their recent visit to their new principality Wales is tipped to put them above King Charles III, according to a body language expert quoted by Express UK.

William and Kate were given their new titles by Charles, the previous Prince of Wales, upon the death of Queen Elizabeth earlier this month, and visited Wales for the first time as the new prince and princess this week.

Commenting on their visit, expert Darren Stanton said: “Analysing the visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales yesterday, I think this denotes a brand-new chapter in the story of the monarchy, and clearly a lot of people turned out to see Kate and William.”

“Body language wise, we saw William and Kate posing for photographs and taking selfies with members of the public and no task was too much to undertake.”

“They were both flashing genuine emotions of happiness - which is the most commonly faked emotion - and if people do not really want to be in a situation like this and they are just pretending to be happy it is fairly obvious but this was not the case with Kate and William,” Stanton explained.

He went on to add: “It’s clear they were definitely enjoying the interaction with the members of the public and some of the publics were on camera being very complimentary saying that William is a lovely man.”

“Also, we saw Kate bending down to match the height of some of the children which is something she does with her own children. This warm gesture is to build rapport and to be at the child’s eyeline which is a powerful tool for communication,” Stanton added.

He then likened their success to being more popular and busier than King Charles, saying: “Although King Charles is going to be busy with numerous engagements and visits, I can definitely see Kate and William taking the lead with the Royal diary.”