Friday Sep 30 2022
Friday Sep 30, 2022

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance gets approval of Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured romance has got approval of the supermodel’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly, the former model is “over the moon” that her daughter has decided to finally move on from Zayn Malik.

The television personality is still angry with the former One Direction band member as she has still not forgiven him over their physical altercation, the source revealed.

The insider went on to say that Yolanda has no plans to ever let go of the incident in which the Dusk Till Dawn singer allegedly struck” her during an argument.

Zayn, however, pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment in court as per legal documents obtained by several media outlets.

Following the incident, Zayn and Gigi, who are parents to daughter Khai, broke up after dating on and off for six years.

Now, latest reports claim that Gigi is dating the Titanic star as a source told People Magazine that the duo is “getting to know each other."

