Alia Bhatt set to launch maternity wear line

Alia Bhatt mom-to-be added another wearing line as she has launched her own line of maternity wear.

Back in 2020, the famed actresses of Brahmastra launched a clothing brand for children Ed-a-mamma.

Taking to Instagram and made announcement of her new launch with a note.

"Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity-wear. I don't think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway.



She further explained that expecting mothers don’t know how they are going to feel or look during their pregnancy, and being unable to find the right thing to wear can be stressful.

it's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful.

Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?

She counited, so I started making my personal style more bump-friendly, I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks.' What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow."

While Bipasha Basu wrote, "So badly needed. I am struggling to find comfort wear too all the time and clothes that fit . Can’t wait." SHIVOHAAM commented "GENIUS."