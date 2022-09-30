 
Friday Sep 30 2022
Meghan Markle ‘really unfair assessment’ slammed by expert

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Meghan Markle is usually portrayed as a “rude” person on media as some people seem to love hating the Duchess of Sussex, said a body language expert.

The Behavioural Arts’ Spidey recently weighed in on the suits alum’s interaction with a royal aide during Windsor walkabout after Queen’s death.

It was said that Meghan got rude to the aide however Spidey noted that such a conclusion of the brief interaction is a “really unfair assessment”.

The expert said that people “put on some I hate Meghan goggles” when they talk about her behaviour.

“I think anybody who looks at this and sees that she’s being a bully has put on some I hate Meghan goggles,” he offered.

The body language expert also explained that Meghan didn’t appear to callously snap at the aide rather she just gave an “eyebrow flash”.

He further added that Meghan donned a “polite smile” while noting: “We all use polite smiles in day-to-day interactions.”

“I don’t see a real smile, nor would I expect to see a real smile,” he concluded.

Prince William reveals his attempt to learn Welsh as he steps into new role

Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Alia Bhatt set to launch maternity wear line

King Charles III’s coronation: Britain to bear ceremony expenses amid financial unrest

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance gets approval of Yolanda Hadid

‘Outsider’ Prince Harry ‘swapped positions’ with Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit

Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?

