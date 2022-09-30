King Charles likely to axe Prince Andrew from royal events

Queen Elizabeth II was protecting her disgraced son Duke of York Prince Andrew after Virginia Giuffre scandal, it is claimed.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl has claimed that King Charles and Prince William are on the same page over the future of the monarchy and their vision include preventing Prince Andrew from the royal events in an attempt to move on from 'scandals past and present.'

Nicholl said: 'I think the Queen was protecting him. I had sources very close to the Queen who said she asked Andrew what had happened and put him on the spot.

'He said he was innocent, and as a mother as well as the Queen she did stand behind him until the end.

“What will happen now is interesting. We’ve seen Andrew be a key part of the royal mourning period but I don’t think we’re going to see much of him – if anything – now.”

The Daily Mail quoted Nicholl as saying “Charles is focused on the future of the Royal Family and his reign. He’s not going to want that to be affected by scandals past or present. There will be a real streamlining that we will see played out in real time.”