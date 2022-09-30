King Charles III set to ‘address many issues’ of The Prince’s Trust

FileFootage

King Charles III is reportedly preparing to look into the many issues faced by The Prince Trust which the monarch founded four decades ago.



The organisation aims to support disadvantaged young people who are at risk of exclusion from school. Anna Williamson, Luke Evans, Tom Hardy and many others have been associated with the charity.

Daily Star recently quoted a spokesperson for the Sovereign: “This is one of many issues to be addressed as His Majesty takes up his duties across all areas of State, charitable and other commitments in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile Anna recently lauded the new king as she expressed: “He is now the King, so I do believe, he will still be very much involved in his trust but under a different guise.

“He is the King and no longer the Prince but I do believe that the name will stay the same, from what I know."

"I wonder if our interactions will be any more formal because they're very informal when I've met him in the past.

"I wonder within now being the king, whether things will take a slightly more formal twist," she added.