 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III set to ‘address many issues’ of The Prince’s Trust

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III is reportedly preparing to look into the many issues faced by The Prince Trust which the monarch founded four decades ago.

The organisation aims to support disadvantaged young people who are at risk of exclusion from school. Anna Williamson, Luke Evans, Tom Hardy and many others have been associated with the charity.

Daily Star recently quoted a spokesperson for the Sovereign: “This is one of many issues to be addressed as His Majesty takes up his duties across all areas of State, charitable and other commitments in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile Anna recently lauded the new king as she expressed: “He is now the King, so I do believe, he will still be very much involved in his trust but under a different guise.

“He is the King and no longer the Prince but I do believe that the name will stay the same, from what I know."

"I wonder if our interactions will be any more formal because they're very informal when I've met him in the past.

"I wonder within now being the king, whether things will take a slightly more formal twist," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Palace's rule for Queen’s funeral coverage ‘doomed to failure’

Palace's rule for Queen’s funeral coverage ‘doomed to failure’

Prince William, Harry ‘barely tolerate’ Camilla Queen Consort

Prince William, Harry ‘barely tolerate’ Camilla Queen Consort
Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?

Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?
Kanye West still hopes to reconcile with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: Insider

Kanye West still hopes to reconcile with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: Insider
King Charles likely to axe Prince Andrew from royal events

King Charles likely to axe Prince Andrew from royal events
Netflix drops 'Squid Game' reality show 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

Netflix drops 'Squid Game' reality show 'Squid Game: The Challenge'
Prince William reveals his attempt to learn Welsh as he steps into new role

Prince William reveals his attempt to learn Welsh as he steps into new role

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more to lose’ with Netflix deals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more to lose’ with Netflix deals
Meghan Markle ‘really unfair assessment’ slammed by expert

Meghan Markle ‘really unfair assessment’ slammed by expert
Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Latest

view all