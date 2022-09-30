Shakira to reconcile with ex Antonio de la Rúa after Gerard Pique split?

Shakira has reportedly reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Antonio de la Rua following her shocking split from partner of 12 years Gerard Pique.

As per a report by Marca Magazine, a claim was made on the Argentine TV program Socios del Espectáculo that the Waka Waka singer may start dating the son of their former president Fernando de la Rúa.

The TV presenter Karina Lavícoli even claimed that Antonio is “willing to help” the distressed singer in “everything she needs” and have setup a meeting to meet in Miami.

"I am in a position to say that Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa have resumed contact through phone calls and meetings that are planned for later, because she is going through a very difficult time. This is a bombshell!" Karina announced.

However, neither the Columbian singer now the lawyer have confirmed the rumours of their possible reconciliation.

Shakira and Antonio dated for more than 11 years from 2000 to 2011 and the singer even dedicated songs for him such as Día de enero.