King Charles’ pal brands Meghan Markle’s dress ‘concrete’

King Charles’ close pal has just issued a shocking allegation against Meghan Makle’s wardrobe choice for her 2018 wedding.

Old Etonian interior designer, and close pal of King Charles, Nicky Haslam issued this allegation.

He made the admissions to the Daily Mail and began by addressing Meghan’s dynamic with her siblings and admitted, “They're frightfully common, it would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan's father] had been there.”

To make matters worse “The royals probably don't quite know how to deal with them,” she further added.

He even criticized the £200,000 Givenchy bridal dress curated by Blare Waight Keller and branded it ‘concrete’.

“'I didn't very much like her dress — it didn't fit, among other things. It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete,” he added before concluding.