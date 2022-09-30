 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ pal brands Meghan Markle’s dress ‘concrete’

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

King Charles’ pal brands Meghan Markle’s dress ‘concrete’
King Charles’ pal brands Meghan Markle’s dress ‘concrete’

King Charles’ close pal has just issued a shocking allegation against Meghan Makle’s wardrobe choice for her 2018 wedding.

Old Etonian interior designer, and close pal of King Charles, Nicky Haslam issued this allegation.

He made the admissions to the Daily Mail and began by addressing Meghan’s dynamic with her siblings and admitted, “They're frightfully common, it would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan's father] had been there.”

King Charles’ pal brands Meghan Markle’s dress ‘concrete’

To make matters worse “The royals probably don't quite know how to deal with them,” she further added.

He even criticized the £200,000 Givenchy bridal dress curated by Blare Waight Keller and branded it ‘concrete’.

“'I didn't very much like her dress — it didn't fit, among other things. It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete,” he added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?
Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos
Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death
London Mayor Sadiq Khan approves Queen Elizabeth’s statue at Trafalgar Square

London Mayor Sadiq Khan approves Queen Elizabeth’s statue at Trafalgar Square

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to visit UK more frequently in King Charles reign?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to visit UK more frequently in King Charles reign?
Royal Family likened to Kardashians amid Harry and Meghan's behaviour

Royal Family likened to Kardashians amid Harry and Meghan's behaviour
Dua Lipa stands out in black dress as she made her way to the George Clooney Foundation

Dua Lipa stands out in black dress as she made her way to the George Clooney Foundation

Meghan Markle bringing Prince William to tears amid ‘genuine upset’

Meghan Markle bringing Prince William to tears amid ‘genuine upset’
Meghan Markle 'babbled' about Royal Family's 'ins and outs' on TV 'for money'

Meghan Markle 'babbled' about Royal Family's 'ins and outs' on TV 'for money'
Kate Middleton opens up on helping Prince George with an essential skill for school

Kate Middleton opens up on helping Prince George with an essential skill for school
Shakira to reconcile with ex Antonio de la Rúa after Gerard Pique split?

Shakira to reconcile with ex Antonio de la Rúa after Gerard Pique split?

Latest

view all