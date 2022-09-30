 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Nikolai of Denmark reacts to his grandmother Queen Margrethe's decision

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Prince Nikolai of Denmark reacts to his grandmother Queen Margrethes decision

Prince Nikolai of Denmark has broken his silence on his grandmother's decision to strip him of royal title.

Queen Margrethe has sent shock waves across the region as she announced that the four children of Prince Joachim, her second son, will be counts and a countess instead of princes and a princess.

Reacting to the announcement, Nikolai spoke with Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet outside his Copenhagen home, saying he was "very sad" and "confused."

The royal palace announced on Wednesday that the children of Prince Joachim, Queen Margrethe's second son, will no longer have their prince/princess or "His/Her Highness" titles starting on Jan. 1, 2023. 

Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will instead be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat. They will maintain their places in the order of succession, currently seventh through to the tenth in the line to the throne.

Nikolai, who is a model and has walked the runway for brands like Dior, said he was only informed of the decision a few days before the news went public.

"My whole family and I are, of course, very sad," he said. "We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this."

"I haven't counted the days, but it can't be longer than a little over a week ago," he said.

Nikolai and Felix are the sons of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. Prince Joachim got remarried to Princess Marie in 2008, and they later welcomed Henrik and Athena.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance

Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘always planned’ to have big family, may not ‘stop at 4’ kids

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘always planned’ to have big family, may not ‘stop at 4’ kids

Kylie Jenner stuns in tank top while debuting new short locks

Kylie Jenner stuns in tank top while debuting new short locks

Miley Cyrus reveals touching inspiration behind her tribute concert for late Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus reveals touching inspiration behind her tribute concert for late Taylor Hawkins

Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana

Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana
Brooklyn Beckham cuddles with Nicola Peltz’s mother amid family feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham cuddles with Nicola Peltz’s mother amid family feud rumours

Angelina Jolie ‘ignores’ stories in press about Brad Pitt, doesn’t care who he dates

Angelina Jolie ‘ignores’ stories in press about Brad Pitt, doesn’t care who he dates
Adrien Brody defends Netflix's 'Blonde' from backlash

Adrien Brody defends Netflix's 'Blonde' from backlash

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?
Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos
Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Latest

view all