Prince Nikolai of Denmark reacts to his grandmother Queen Margrethe's decision

Prince Nikolai of Denmark has broken his silence on his grandmother's decision to strip him of royal title.

Queen Margrethe has sent shock waves across the region as she announced that the four children of Prince Joachim, her second son, will be counts and a countess instead of princes and a princess.

Reacting to the announcement, Nikolai spoke with Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet outside his Copenhagen home, saying he was "very sad" and "confused."

The royal palace announced on Wednesday that the children of Prince Joachim, Queen Margrethe's second son, will no longer have their prince/princess or "His/Her Highness" titles starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will instead be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat. They will maintain their places in the order of succession, currently seventh through to the tenth in the line to the throne.



Nikolai, who is a model and has walked the runway for brands like Dior, said he was only informed of the decision a few days before the news went public.

"My whole family and I are, of course, very sad," he said. "We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this."

"I haven't counted the days, but it can't be longer than a little over a week ago," he said.

Nikolai and Felix are the sons of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. Prince Joachim got remarried to Princess Marie in 2008, and they later welcomed Henrik and Athena.