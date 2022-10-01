 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz accepts Victoria Beckham olive branch, joins family in Paris: 'Grateful'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Nicola Peltz has seemingly decided to keep family feud aside to cheer mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The actress joined Posh and the rest of the Beckham clan to celebrate Victoria Beckham Designs debut in Paris Fashion Week.

 "It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB," the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Nicola Peltz accepts Victoria Beckham olive branch, joins family in Paris: Grateful

Speaking to Grazia USA earlier, Nicola admitted she was ditched by the mother-of-four as the family planned her wedding with Brooklyn.

"I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created."

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it."

More From Entertainment:

'Spare' Prince Andrew 'quite worried' about Charles as King: 'Still not over it'

'Spare' Prince Andrew 'quite worried' about Charles as King: 'Still not over it'
Camilla biography dropped to urgently counter 'cruel' Prince Harry 'nasty remarks'

Camilla biography dropped to urgently counter 'cruel' Prince Harry 'nasty remarks'
Why does King Charles portrait face to the left, opposite to Queen Elizabeth's?

Why does King Charles portrait face to the left, opposite to Queen Elizabeth's?

Victoria Beckham tears up after she hugs estranged son Brooklyn in Paris

Victoria Beckham tears up after she hugs estranged son Brooklyn in Paris
Dua Lipa 'very smitten' by Trevor Noah on their love up NYC date

Dua Lipa 'very smitten' by Trevor Noah on their love up NYC date
King Charles' decision to affect Harry's children if he follows in the footsteps of Queen of Denmark

King Charles' decision to affect Harry's children if he follows in the footsteps of Queen of Denmark

Soldier dies days after walking with Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Soldier dies days after walking with Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Prince William was left frustrated when Meghan and Harry were given key roles claims new book

Prince William was left frustrated when Meghan and Harry were given key roles claims new book
Meghan and Harry's friend mocks new book on Camilla

Meghan and Harry's friend mocks new book on Camilla

Gigi Hadid joins Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid joins Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham bursts into tears during her emotional fashion show in Paris

Victoria Beckham bursts into tears during her emotional fashion show in Paris
Scooter Braun opens up on his conflict with Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun opens up on his conflict with Taylor Swift

Latest

view all