Saturday Oct 01 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a ‘recipe for disaster’ for Royal Family

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Meghan Markle is being accused of becoming ‘nothing more than a ‘toxic’ combination for the Royal Family.

Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton issued these claims in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by pointing out how, “Looking back, such a decision was now inevitable.”

“Low’s book reveals Harry was terrified of becoming ‘an also-ran’ once his nephew Prince George turned 18 and stole his thunder.”

“Meghan, meanwhile, according to a palace insider, ‘thought she was going to be the Beyonce of the UK’. Such a toxic combination was a recipe for disaster.”

“The staff were treated so badly because they were the messengers who had to try and keep their aggrieved royals happy while working within the suffocating rules of the Royal Family. In the end it proved to be an impossible task.”

