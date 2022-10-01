 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Meghan Markle 'very sad' approach of 'airing dirty laundry' ridiculed on TV

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Meghan Markle find comfort in spilling her private matters in public, says TV personality.

Australian TV host Kerri-Anne Kennerley dubbed the Duchess of Sussex 'very sad' for talking to Oprah Winfrey about her problems with the royal family.

Kennerley told Daily Mail: "I find it very, very sad that [Meghan] has to publicly wash dirty linen in public," before adding: "I just... I would never do that to my family."

She went on: "Meghan seems to think that the world should know all the ins and outs and deeply personal things that are said within family walls.

"Whether you're a royal or not, they're deeply personal things in a family," she added.

Meghan left the royal fold in 2020 alongside husband Prince Harry. The couple now lives in California along with their children.

