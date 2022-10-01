Meghan Markle 'very sad' approach of 'airing dirty laundry' ridiculed on TV

Meghan Markle find comfort in spilling her private matters in public, says TV personality.



Australian TV host Kerri-Anne Kennerley dubbed the Duchess of Sussex 'very sad' for talking to Oprah Winfrey about her problems with the royal family.



Kennerley told Daily Mail: "I find it very, very sad that [Meghan] has to publicly wash dirty linen in public," before adding: "I just... I would never do that to my family."



She went on: "Meghan seems to think that the world should know all the ins and outs and deeply personal things that are said within family walls.

"Whether you're a royal or not, they're deeply personal things in a family," she added.

Meghan left the royal fold in 2020 alongside husband Prince Harry. The couple now lives in California along with their children.