Camilla will reduce number of staff to be 'more with the times'

Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly planning to axe the centuries-old tradition of having ladies-in-waiting in hopes to be “more with the times”.



According to Daily Mail, the monarch’s existing staff will carry out the duties of official companions as the move has been described as “two for the price of one” deal.

Camilla has reportedly taken the charge of organising things a “little differently” as the outlet quoted a source: “When she got married and set up her own office for the first time she got two brilliant private secretaries, Amanda Macmanus and Joy Camm. But they were very much ‘two for the price of one’.”

“Not only did they arrange all her engagements and projects, but they also acted as ladies-in-waiting if needed, accompanying her on official duties, collecting bouquets of flowers and the like,” the insider continued.

“No one stands on ceremony in her office, everyone mucks in. The feeling is that although things have changed dramatically in many respects, she won’t take on an official line-up of ladies-in-waiting,” the source added.