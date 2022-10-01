Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ditch their PR Firm: 'Big deal!'

 
entertainment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning to go solo and ditch their big shot PR firm.

In his piece for Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Eden said that the Duchess of Sussex is keen to make the decision as she doesn’t agree with the fact that the couple has been paying a huge sum to the firm.

“From now on the publicity for their numerous ventures is being handled ‘in-house’ at their charitable foundation, Archewell, by former Silicon Valley bigwig Christine Schirmer, who’s head of communications,” he wrote.

The commentator also quoted an insider who recently split the beans: “This is a really big deal for Meghan.”

“She takes the view that she doesn’t need to pay an outside firm a lot of money to do PR for her and Harry anymore,” the expert added.

Moreover, the commentator added: “When Sunshine Sachs began working with the Duke and Duchess, the plan was always for it to be temporary until a full-time internal team could be created.

"After they were hired, Sunshine Sachs worked alongside them to help the transition. All sides are on good terms and periodic advisory work continues.”

