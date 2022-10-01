Queen 'firmly put' Prince Harry 'in his place' post him being 'downright rude'

Queen Elizabeth II had reportedly "put" Prince Harry in "his place" after Meghan Markle’s demand for a tiara on her wedding, claimed a new book.

Royal correspondent for The Times, Valentine Low said that Queen said that she would lend a tiara to Meghan for the occasion as Her Majesty did on Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton.

According to Valentine’s book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, the Suits alum chose Queen’s Mary diamond tiara.

The late monarch’s dresser Angela Kelly told that she was not available and Meghan couldn’t get access to the tiara.

Valentine wrote that the Duke of Sussex was ‘furious’ and thought of Angela being "obstructive".

Angela said that she had to abide by the protocols as these jewels are "kept under very tight lock and key".

The author wrote that Prince Harry "put pressure on Kelly to bend the rules" and used "some fairly fruity language" when addressing her.

The book further claimed that the prince had been "downright rude" and was "firmly put in his place" by Her Majesty.

Valentine wrote that the Queen was “very upset” after Harry told the dresser: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!"