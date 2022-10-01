 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen 'firmly put' Prince Harry 'in his place' post him being 'downright rude'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Queen firmly put Prince Harry in his place post him being downright rude
Queen 'firmly put' Prince Harry 'in his place' post him being 'downright rude'

Queen Elizabeth II had reportedly "put" Prince Harry in "his place" after Meghan Markle’s demand for a tiara on her wedding, claimed a new book.

Royal correspondent for The Times, Valentine Low said that Queen said that she would lend a tiara to Meghan for the occasion as Her Majesty did on Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton.

According to Valentine’s book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, the Suits alum chose Queen’s Mary diamond tiara.

The late monarch’s dresser Angela Kelly told that she was not available and Meghan couldn’t get access to the tiara.

Valentine wrote that the Duke of Sussex was ‘furious’ and thought of Angela being "obstructive".

Angela said that she had to abide by the protocols as these jewels are "kept under very tight lock and key".

The author wrote that Prince Harry "put pressure on Kelly to bend the rules" and used "some fairly fruity language" when addressing her.

The book further claimed that the prince had been "downright rude" and was "firmly put in his place" by Her Majesty.

Valentine wrote that the Queen was “very upset” after Harry told the dresser: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!"

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian reminds fans to follow ‘protocol’ before flying on her $150 million private jet

Kim Kardashian reminds fans to follow ‘protocol’ before flying on her $150 million private jet
Hollyoaks Callum Kerr parts ways with fiancee Olivia Anderson, source reveals

Hollyoaks Callum Kerr parts ways with fiancee Olivia Anderson, source reveals
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘not on speaking terms’ after baby no. 2: Insider

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘not on speaking terms’ after baby no. 2: Insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ditch their PR Firm: 'Big deal!'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ditch their PR Firm: 'Big deal!'
Prince William says online safety for children shouldn't be 'afterthought'

Prince William says online safety for children shouldn't be 'afterthought'
Kate Middleton sends internet in awe as she recalls her children’s reaction to Royal engagement

Kate Middleton sends internet in awe as she recalls her children’s reaction to Royal engagement
Camilla will reduce number of staff to be 'more with the times'

Camilla will reduce number of staff to be 'more with the times'
Meghan Markle’s been ‘difficult and demanding’ from the start

Meghan Markle’s been ‘difficult and demanding’ from the start
Meghan Markle branded ‘an outrageous bully’: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘an outrageous bully’: report
Paul McCartney's bendy yoga body is super impressive: Check out

Paul McCartney's bendy yoga body is super impressive: Check out
Meghan Markle looked to ‘throw blame in every direction’ after ‘negative’ story

Meghan Markle looked to ‘throw blame in every direction’ after ‘negative’ story
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio fuel dating rumors after being clicked at same hotel

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio fuel dating rumors after being clicked at same hotel

Latest

view all