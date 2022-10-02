 
Truth about Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah relationship revealed

Truth about Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah relationship revealed

Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah are not dating despite speculations that the duo is romantically involved, revealed source.

An insider told People Magazine that the Break My Heart hit-maker and The Daily Show host are “just friends."

Fans began speculating online that the two are seeing each other when they were spotted having dinner in New York City.

Later, a picture posted by Daily Mail showed Noah seemingly giving the pop star a kiss on the cheek.

However, an insider told Page Six that Lipa and Noah’s outing was “definitely a date” as the singer looked “smitten.”

The source went on to share that their romance is in “very early” stages and they are getting to know each other.

The outlet shared that during Lipa and Noah's alleged date night, he was “a gentleman” the whole evening and that the two went home “separately.”

“There is definitely interest on both ends,” the insider insisted.

