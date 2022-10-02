 
Sunday Oct 02 2022
King Charles III plotting ways to 'stop' Prince Harry from 'airing grievances'

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

King Charles III is seemingly looking for ways to put a hold on Prince Harry's bombshell memoir.

A source close the the 74-year-old reveals that the Palace is afraid of the Duke of Sussex airing dirty laundry in public.

A friend of the King is quoted as saying: “The question inside the Palace is: 'Can the book be stopped?'

“It may be that even Harry can’t stop it at this stage but the feeling at the very top is that there’s no good that can come of airing grievances in public.”

Harry has signed a £36 million deal with Penguin Random House to release his 'heartfelt' memoir.

Meanwhile, with the end of the mourning period after Queen Elizabeth II death, Charles is onto making his first 100 days the most productive.

A Palace source added: “His Majesty will build on the points he has expressed to the nation: now that the period of mourning is over, he will support diversity, promote community spirit and protect the space for those with faith and those without.

“He is mindful that, as King, his interests and passions will continue but that… some of his previous commitments will now continue in the trusted hands of others.”

