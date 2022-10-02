Meghan Markle has 'magical glowy aura', real 'divas' were royal advisors

 
entertainment
Meghan Markle is one of the most humble members of the royal family, says a podcast host.

The Duchess of Sussex interacted with a podcast host at the launch of her fashion collection with charity Smart Works back in 2019.

Rebuffing claims that Meghan is rude, the host admitted in reality, royal advisors were the real 'divas.'

She said: "I love Meghan for a reason – in one of my previous jobs, we did an event for [Meghan] for the launch of one of her charity collections.

"With these things, you would think that the royals just put their names on it. But she was on every conference call that we had."

She added Meghan had a "magical glowy aura" on her when the two met.

"She wasn't a diva about the event or anything and I tell you who were, because I was at the door and we had security people and bag search etc.," the host continued.

"The diva-ish ones were the royal advisors.

"I remember the security guards told the royal advisors that 'oh can you test the makeup on your hand?' and she was like scoffed at it.

"I'm like 'are you not used to doing it?' She was snooty," she said.

