Prince Harry publicly snubbed King Charles at end of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry allegedly publicly insulted his father King Charles at the end of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, it has been claimed.



The International Business Times, quoting National Enquirer, reported that Archie and Lilibet father insulted Charles when he refused to sing "God Save the King" at the end of his grandmother’s funeral.

The report, citing a video shared by royal biographer Angela Levin, says Prince Harry stood silent with his lips tightly shut as the entire assembly sang "God Save the King", hailing the new monarch.

Meanwhile, royal fans have slammed Prince Harry on social media for his alleged snub, and demanded to strip him of all royal titles and funding.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth during their extended stay in UK last month.