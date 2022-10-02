Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson may rekindle friendship after seven years

Louis Tomlinson shared he may befriend Zayn Malik again after the heated argument they had on Twitter in 2015, reported Page Six.

During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Tomlinson revealed that he and his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik haven’t made up since their falling out nearly seven years ago, detailed the publication.

When asked if the Tomlinson was still friends with the Dusk Till Dawn crooner, he shared, “You’d have to ask him.”

“I could be wrong, but I believe I said, when you asked me a similar question [last time] … I believe I said I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship,” the 30-year-old continued. “I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely closer to being over all that.”

Although Tomlinson claims he has “tried to get in touch” with Malik, the pair hasn’t made up after the public spat, even though it was his mother’s dying wish.

“There’s been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s alright. But it’s hard. I definitely wish him well.”

Zach then pointed out that Louis has been liking Zayn’s 1D covers on Instagram, to which Louis joked, “You’ve done your research.”

He then noted that Zayn’s covers made him nostalgic over their boyband days. “I wasn't just liking it for the sake of liking it. It was a nice feeling ‘cause in the past he's said what he's said about the band, and I understand some of what he was saying. For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time, showing off his incredible voice. That's why it made me feel good ‘cause it was like, ‘Ah maybe you're thinking about good times in the band.’”

The Walls singer added that they would likely rekindle their friendship if they bumped into each other, as they don’t have each other’s numbers anymore.