Netflix: Spooky movies and shows coming this October

Netflix spooky edition for October

Here's the list of movies and series coming on Netflix in the beginning of the spooky season.





1. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Netflix release date: October 5th

Synopsis:

Based on Stephen King's novel, a young boy named Craig befriends an old rich man, and they bond over books and their phones. When the man passes away, Craig discovers that he can communicate with the old man in the grave through his mobile phone. This coming-of-age story reveals that some connections are never lost.





2. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes:

Netflix Release Date: October 7th



Synopsis:

This three part limited series is the third season to the Conversations with a Killer docuseries. The series features never-heard before audio tapes of the secret conversation between Jeffrey Dahmer and his defense team.





3. The Midnight Club (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: October 7th



Synopsis:

Based on the Christopher Pike young adult novel of the same name, this series is about eight chronically ill patients in hospice who gather every night to tell scary stories to everyone. The patients also make a pact that whoever dies next will give a sign from the world beyond.







4. Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2):

Netflix release date: October 13th



Synopsis:

This season follows the supernatural encounters of Barney, Norma and friends who are now the park’s official demon cleanup crew.







5. The Curse of Bridge Hollow:

Netflix Release Date: October 14th



Synopsis:

This Halloween comedy movie is about a father and daughter who are faced with a mischievous spirit that brings Halloween decorations to life and creates destruction.





6. The School for Good and Evil:

Netflix Release Date: October 19th



Synopsis:

This film follows best friends Sophie and Agatha as they are forced to attend the school of good and evil, where they find themselves on opposing sides of a battle and their friendship is put to the ultimate test.





7. 28 Days Haunted (Season 1):

Netflix Release Date: October 21st



Synopsis:

Based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren, four teams of handpicked paranormal investigators are challenged to live in America's most haunted locations for 28 days.







8. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities:

Netflix Release Date: October 25th-28th



Synopsis:

This eight-part sinister horror anthology series is made by Guillermo Del Toro. The series will challenge the traditional notion of horror and will feature stories told by some of the most revered horror movie directors of today's age.





9. Daniel Spellbound (Season 1):

Netflix Release Date: October 27th



Synopsis:

This animated series follows Daniel Spellbound, who makes his living by looking for hard-to-find magical ingredients buried in New York City. During his search, he finds a rare artefact and has to deal with the wrong people as the world of magic hangs in balance.





10. Wendell & Wild:

Netflix Release Date: October 28th



Synopsis:

In this new stop-motion animated movie, two demon brothers have to deal with their arch-enemy, a demon-dusting nun, and also become personal demons for a troubled teenager.

