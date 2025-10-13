Miranda Kerr encourages 'forgiveness' between ex-husband Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr tries to keep 'the peace' between Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr has reportedly stepped in as his breakup from Katy Perry descends into bitterness.

Per Radar Online, Kerr has come forward to make things work out between quarrelling exes, who are taking shots at each other after their separation in June of this year.

An insider told the outlet that the 42-year-old Australian model, who was married to the Carnival Row star from 2010 to 2013, is helping her ex-husband and Perry to mend fences.

Kerr, who is a mother of four sons and shares her eldest, 14-year-old Flynn, with Bloom, is urging her ex and Perry to make peace for the sake of their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in 2020.

The source said, "After many years together and even more years as co-parents, Miranda has a deep understanding of Orlando. She's also very friendly with Katy and has sympathy for what she's going through with Orlando.”

Kerr is completely aware of the fact that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is not easy to deal with, as he behaves strangely at times.

The insider claimed, “Miranda knows firsthand how tough he can be to deal with at times, so she's in this unique position where she can almost be this mediator for them.”

"She's a big believer in the power of intention, so she's been pushing Orlando to get clear on how he wants this breakup to go, because the most important thing is that they stay on good terms for Daisy's sake.”

"She's been suggesting different therapists who might help them and checking in with both of them one-on-one to encourage forgiveness. She's been a huge help as far as keeping the peace,” the source said.