Daryl Hall reflects on staying relevant in music world

Daryl Hall recently got candid and opened up about generational success.

The 79-year-old American singer shed light on how he stayed on top in the world of music for decades in a talk with PEOPLE magazine.

For those unaware, Hall, who is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is the founding member of Hall & Oates and has secured five Grammy nominations, 14 BMI Million-Air awards, and 24 BMI Pop Awards.

The Maneater crooner told the outlet that his motto is "reinvent yourself constantly” when it comes to staying relevant and fresh in the music industry.

He said, "You have to refresh yourself and find new ways to keep it interesting and seek out things in a million different ways.”

The music legend went on to note that the continuous observation and then adding them in his “creative energy” is important to that reinvention.

"You know, you have to be very, very focused and know what the long game is — and not be distracted,” he added

Hall also reflected on leaving behind a legacy by saying, "I have to tell you, [legacy] doesn't mean a whole lot because once you're gone, you're gone. John Lennon said that, and I agree with him."

"I just wanna be known to have been the carrier of a certain kind of vibration, you know, the attitude and point of view,” he remarked.