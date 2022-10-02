Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for leaking ‘unfavorable’ Palace talks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being put on blast for allegedly ‘exposing’ the Royal Family’s talks behind closed doors.

Royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti issued these allegations in an interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting ”I think the point is that private conversations have been reported by Meghan and Harry several times in ways that have been really unfavourable to the Royal Family.”

“And I think that they therefore wonder what they can say even in private to Meghan and Harry, and that's very sad on a personal level. So if there was a rift that a father and son would want to heal, I think it's sad that they can't do that because there is a concern about what will be reported outside.”

“For example, after the Oprah interview, Gayle King said it wasn't about the Queen, the racist comment allegation. And then there was similarly a report that the brothers had spoken but that at the moment, progress wasn't being made.”

“Those sorts of reports of what must be very private moments make it very difficult for them to have private conversations and resolve their differences because in sort of intra-family negotiations, it just can't work if bits are reported to the press by one side or the other.”

“And I think that the Royal Family's been through that before we saw that with the Charles and Diana situation, that there were allegations on both sides, that the other side was leaking things to the press, in order to sort of play it out in public.”