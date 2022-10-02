 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for leaking ‘unfavorable’ Palace talks

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for leaking ‘unfavorable’ Palace talks
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for leaking ‘unfavorable’ Palace talks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being put on blast for allegedly ‘exposing’ the Royal Family’s talks behind closed doors.

Royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti issued these allegations in an interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting ”I think the point is that private conversations have been reported by Meghan and Harry several times in ways that have been really unfavourable to the Royal Family.”

“And I think that they therefore wonder what they can say even in private to Meghan and Harry, and that's very sad on a personal level. So if there was a rift that a father and son would want to heal, I think it's sad that they can't do that because there is a concern about what will be reported outside.”

“For example, after the Oprah interview, Gayle King said it wasn't about the Queen, the racist comment allegation. And then there was similarly a report that the brothers had spoken but that at the moment, progress wasn't being made.”

“Those sorts of reports of what must be very private moments make it very difficult for them to have private conversations and resolve their differences because in sort of intra-family negotiations, it just can't work if bits are reported to the press by one side or the other.”

“And I think that the Royal Family's been through that before we saw that with the Charles and Diana situation, that there were allegations on both sides, that the other side was leaking things to the press, in order to sort of play it out in public.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Wannabe’ shoot: Mel B refused to compromise on her ‘individual style’

‘Wannabe’ shoot: Mel B refused to compromise on her ‘individual style’
Adrien Brody on Luca Changretta's end in 'Peaky Blinders': 'I really wanted to stay'

Adrien Brody on Luca Changretta's end in 'Peaky Blinders': 'I really wanted to stay'
Post Malone ‘impressed’ with the cool level of his baby daughter: Deets inside

Post Malone ‘impressed’ with the cool level of his baby daughter: Deets inside
Oprah Winfrey could be questioned by lawyers over interview with Meghan, Harry

Oprah Winfrey could be questioned by lawyers over interview with Meghan, Harry
Wedding bells: James Gunn ties the knot in enchanting ceremony

Wedding bells: James Gunn ties the knot in enchanting ceremony
Zac Efron shares the movie scene he will never forget: Check out

Zac Efron shares the movie scene he will never forget: Check out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to leave Montecito: Here's Why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to leave Montecito: Here's Why
Autumn dinner: Justin Bieber cuts a suave figure in tie-dye hoodie

Autumn dinner: Justin Bieber cuts a suave figure in tie-dye hoodie
Kate Middleton’s sweet reaction on becoming Princess of Wales wins hearts

Kate Middleton’s sweet reaction on becoming Princess of Wales wins hearts

George and Charlotte to steal the spotlight as Harry's 'influence' reduced in UK

George and Charlotte to steal the spotlight as Harry's 'influence' reduced in UK
William, Harry rift 'problem' is that Sussexes are 'back in America'

William, Harry rift 'problem' is that Sussexes are 'back in America'
Camila Morrone steps out for a stroll with father Maximo after split from Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone steps out for a stroll with father Maximo after split from Leonardo DiCaprio

Latest

view all