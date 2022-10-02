 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church service in Balmoral after royal mourning period ends

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church service in Balmoral after royal mourning period ends
King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church service in Balmoral after royal mourning period ends 

King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla continued to cherish the late Queen’s traditions as they attended Sunday church service in Balmoral.

The new monarch and Queen Consort were pictured smiling and waving at fans and well-wishers as they traveled to Crathie Church in the Scottish estate this morning.

It has been the first time the King and Queen Consort have marked their attendance at the church since the end of the Royal Family’s mourning period following Her Majesty’s death on September 26.

King Charles was dressed in a tweed jacket with a green and red strips tie. While traveling in his Rolls Royce, he looked relaxed and composed as he waved at his well-wishers.

The Queen Consort, on the other hand, carried a subtle look for the morning outing. She wore a navy coat and a feathered red beret hat. She finished her look with pearl earrings and a matching necklace.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently using Birkhall residence for their stay in Scotland.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit

Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit
Charles celebrates 'strength' in photo with Camilla, William and Kate

Charles celebrates 'strength' in photo with Camilla, William and Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proving to be ‘liability’ to monarchy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proving to be ‘liability’ to monarchy
‘The Crown's Kate Middleton actress once portrayed Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?

‘The Crown's Kate Middleton actress once portrayed Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?
‘Angry’ Meghan Markle didn’t like the Royal Family?

‘Angry’ Meghan Markle didn’t like the Royal Family?
Harry’s memoir may damage King Charles’ reputation, fears royal counselors

Harry’s memoir may damage King Charles’ reputation, fears royal counselors
King Charles III zipped up Kingship plans for decades: 'Did not want to upset Queen'

King Charles III zipped up Kingship plans for decades: 'Did not want to upset Queen'
Zac Efron reacts to Marvel’s casting call rumours for his look-alike

Zac Efron reacts to Marvel’s casting call rumours for his look-alike
King Charles, Liz Truss tensions likely to rise after COP27 objection

King Charles, Liz Truss tensions likely to rise after COP27 objection
Harry, Meghan’s pics with William, Kate hint there was always rift

Harry, Meghan’s pics with William, Kate hint there was always rift

Latest

view all