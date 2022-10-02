Autumn dinner: Justin Bieber cuts a suave figure in tie-dye hoodie

International pop superstar Justin Bieber cut a vibrant figure as he was spotted this Saturday surfacing for an evening out in Los Angeles.

The musician appeared to be having the time of his life he bundled up in a tie-dye hoodie with a peace sign as he stepped out of an autumnal evening.

Although he was stag that evening, he was spotted one day earlier strolling down a sunlit street hand in hand with his wife Hailey.

Justin has returned to the stage after having to cancel a string of summer shows when he came down with a complication of shingles called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The illness left Justin with temporary facial paralysis that he showed off on Instagram in June while apologetically explaining why he had to scrap the concerts.

However, at the end of July, he had recovered enough to make his grand return to the stage on July 31 at Italy's alfresco Lucca Summer Festival.



