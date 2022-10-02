Oprah Winfrey could be questioned by lawyers over interview with Meghan, Harry

American TV host Oprah Winfrey may be questioned by lawyers over her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan as Samantha Markle has sued the Duchess for allegedly damaging her reputation.

Samatha, half-sister of the duchess of Sussex, believes that her reputation has been damaged following some of Meghan Markle's remarks during the couple's interview back in 2021.

There are speculations that Oprah may be called as one of the witnesses in the case.

According to Meghan's lawyer Michael Kump, Samatha's lawyers "identified a whopping 19 non-party witnesses" including Prince Harry, Meghan's mother and Oprah.

"This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior," Kump told TMZ.

The lawyer reportedly added: "We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."

Kump insisted that Meghan's remarks in her 2021 interview with Oprah were protected by the First Amendment.



Meanwhile, Samantha believes that Harry's wife has spread lies about her after Meghan told Oprah that she was "only child" despite sharing the same father with her half-sister in Thomas Markle.



Samantha also claims that Lilibet and Archie's mom lied when she said in the interview that the last time Meghan had seen her half-sister was "at least 18, 19 years ago and before that, 10 years before that."