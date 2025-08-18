Jessica Simpson opens up about dating after Eric Johnson divorce

Jessica Simpson ready to join dating pool after Eric Johnson divorce

Jessica Simpson is ready to jump back into dating after her divorce from husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson.

Jessica, 45, opened up about being single again and reflected on the tough dating scene.

When a reporter asked the actress at L.A airport about her return to dating, she said, “It's a rough road out there in the dating world."

Despite noting that it's tough to find someone to date, Jessica isn’t ready to join any celebrity dating apps as of yet.

"I mean, I'm not getting on the apps yet," she confirmed.

She went on to reveal that her preferred method of finding a date is through a friend.

"I would love for a friend to set me up," she said. "Are you kidding me?"

And that’s exactly how she met her ex-husband, at a friend’s party.

This comes after the Blonde Ambition star reportedly reached out to divorced and single Jeremy Renner on social media. The singer also left comments on the Marvel star’s posts.

However, insiders previously told Radar Online that the actor, who has had a long and slow recovery from his nearly fatal snow plow accident in 2023, is currently focusing on healing, parenting his daughter, and work projects.

“She’s throwing so many olive branches and hints, and Jeremy hasn’t bit on any of them,” the mole said at the time.

They continued, “She’s enjoyed the playful online banter, but her friends think she’s reading too much into it.”