Sunday Oct 02 2022
'Ponniyin Selvan: I' becomes top Tamil movie of 2022: Details inside

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' becomes the biggest Tamil movie of 2022

Ponniyin Selvan: I did a thundering business at the box office, collecting INR 80 crore on its opening day globally.

As per Hindustan Times, the film's massive opening day box office makes it one of the top Tamil movies this year, overtaking the likes of Vikram and Valimai.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of Jayam Ravi in the titular role, with Vikram, Karthi, Aishwariya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, and Sobhita Dulipala also in the lead. The film has received critical acclaim, particularly laurels for Mani Ratnam's direction, Aishwarya Rai's performance, and AR Rahman's musical score.

The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which focuses on a fictionalized story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who is slated to sit on the seat of the Chola emperor Rajaraja I. The film's sequel will be slated to come next year. 

