 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

James Gunn, Jennifer Holland tie the knot

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

James Gunn, Jennifer Holland tie the knot

Film director James Gunn got married to Jennifer Holland on Friday.

The couple shared the news of their marriage and pictures on social media.

The wedding ceremony of Holland, 35, and Gunn, 56, took place at their picturesque Aspen, Colorado, at Dunbar Ranch.

"After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland," Gunn wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world."

As Gunn, director of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and DC's The Suicide Squad, noted in his caption, a moose "showed up as the ceremony began," and a clip he posted on Instagram shows the creature taking a leisurely stroll at the Colorado venue as attendees watched in awe.

Gunn also said that the couple's wedding cake featured Funko Pops on top, which came as a surprise to him. "Jenn wouldn't let me see them before the wedding because her dress was too perfectly done," he wrote in his caption.

More From Entertainment:

Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign
House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke opens up about her mental health

House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke opens up about her mental health

L’Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week

L’Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week
COP26 episode can fuel tensions between King Charles and Liz Truss: report

COP26 episode can fuel tensions between King Charles and Liz Truss: report

Director James Gunn, 56, gets married to Jennifer Holland, 35

Director James Gunn, 56, gets married to Jennifer Holland, 35

Important update shared on King Charles and Camilla's Clarence House social media accounts

Important update shared on King Charles and Camilla's Clarence House social media accounts

King Charles won't attend key international event close to his heart: Here's why

King Charles won't attend key international event close to his heart: Here's why
Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

King Charles III 'hiding' something in new Royal Family portrait?

King Charles III 'hiding' something in new Royal Family portrait?

Latest

view all