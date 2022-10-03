 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
King Charles likely to strip royal titles of Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Monday Oct 03, 2022

King Charles may strip royal titles of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie due to their father Prince Andrew, it is claimed.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News, "Unfortunately for Princesses Eugene and Beatrice, their father’s conduct has had rather an adverse and actually disastrous impact on their royal futures."

"The Princesses are most likely to become Lady Beatrice and Lady Eugenie since their father, Prince Andrew's sexual assault scandal has purportedly poured ruin on their chances of becoming working royals."

Beatrice and Eugenie are daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Earlier this year, late Queen Elizabeth II had stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles as he settled assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.

