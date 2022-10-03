King Charles’ new portrait ‘deepens’ Harry, Meghan’s ‘feelings of exile’?

King Charles III’s recent portrait with Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton might have deepened Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feelings of exile said an expert.

Buckingham Palace recently unveiled an adorable click of the foursome as they posed on the night of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 18.

The senior member of royals, dressed up in all-black outfits, resonated power and “strength” in the click which would have been perceived differently by the Sussexes in California, claimed an expert.

In his piece for Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Kay said that the new monarch gave a “ not-so-subtle nod to his wishes for a slimmed-down monarchy” in the photograph.

“Some will wonder if this is not just slimming down, but cutting to the bone. The unspoken elephant in the room is the absence of the King's younger son,” he wrote.

“it is not difficult to imagine how this picture will be viewed in sunny California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are based,” he added while questioning: “Might it deepen their feelings of exclusion and exile, or will it merely serve to remind them why they chose to break from the family in the first place?”

Richard explained: “It surely can be no coincidence that the picture was taken when the couple were still in Britain and several days before they returned home to their children Archie and Lilibet. It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their central role in royal life.”