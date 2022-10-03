 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard takes luxury trip to Spain despite owing 'heaps' of money to legal team

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Amber Heard takes luxury trip to Spain despite owing heaps of money to legal team
Amber Heard takes luxury trip to Spain despite owing 'heaps' of money to legal team

Amber Heard recently made headlines for taking a trip to Spain. The actress was spotted for the first time since the verdict was announced in her sensational trial against Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress was seen enjoying time with her one-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, and her girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

While Heard has been in a continuous battle to get insurance to cover $8 million in legal fees she owes her ex, Depp, latest reports have exposed awful reality of the actress’ financial status.

According to new reports, the Rum Diary starlet has not paid fees to the legal team. She still owes a big amount of money to her lawyers than to Depp after losing the trial.

After the judge ruled that Heard must pay Depp $10.2 million, it is now revealed that she owes close to $15 million to her lawyers.

Heard lost the defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star by a unanimous verdict.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard had a minor victory herself in her countersuit against Depp with the jury awarding her $2 million for compensatory damages, but $0 in punitive damages.

More From Entertainment:

Palace updates on Japan emperor Naruhito health

Palace updates on Japan emperor Naruhito health
Beyoncé hints at elevator feud in a tribute shared for sister Solange

Beyoncé hints at elevator feud in a tribute shared for sister Solange

Will King Charles take Prince Harry to court over memoir?

Will King Charles take Prince Harry to court over memoir?
King Charles’ new portrait ‘deepens’ Harry, Meghan’s ‘feelings of exile’?

King Charles’ new portrait ‘deepens’ Harry, Meghan’s ‘feelings of exile’?
Harry and Meghan’s docuseries: Why Netflix wants to ‘stall’ it till next year?

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries: Why Netflix wants to ‘stall’ it till next year?
Johnny Depp ‘didn’t want’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist to go to jail?

Johnny Depp ‘didn’t want’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist to go to jail?
David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William new portrait

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William new portrait
Adam Levine wife Behati Prinsloo supports him at concert amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine wife Behati Prinsloo supports him at concert amid cheating scandal

Kim Kardashian pens touching tribute to dad Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary

Kim Kardashian pens touching tribute to dad Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary

Latest

view all