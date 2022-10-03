Prince Harry ‘completely rewriting' upcoming moment?

Prince Harry is reportedly considering a complete rewrite of his memoir to ‘appease’ late Queen Elizabeth.

Royal author Jessica Green issued this claim in her brand new piece for the Mail Online.

She quoted a source close to the Palace who warns, “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works. He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.”

“There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events.” The same source added.

“He wants sections changed now. It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late.”

Even insiders in the publishing world believe the Duke of Sussex will have “limited wiggle room” for the final draft of his memoir, considering the first attempt was recalled for being too focused on mental health issues.