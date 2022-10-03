 
Monday Oct 03 2022
King Charles' spot at Cop27 summit to be filled by Prince William? Details inside

Monday Oct 03, 2022

King Charles will not attend climate change summit COP27 in Egypt, which is due to be held in next month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The new monarch’s decision to withdraw from the major climate change summit came after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘advised’ him not to attend, The Sunday Times reported on late Saturday.

Later, it was reported that the King will send the Prince of Wales in his place to attend the summit. The new minister for fisheries and farming, Mark Spencer said he thought King Charles' son William should take up the mantle.

“I’m sure the Prince of Wales will be a huge ambassador for the environment, moving forward,” he stated.

However, latest reports have rejected all the claims, confirming that neither King Charles nor his son Prince William will attend the Cop27 climate summit after being advised to stay away by PM Truss.

The reports also confirmed that PM Truss will also not attend the international gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

